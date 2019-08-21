Posted by HART WILLIAMS on Aug 21, 2019 in Breaking News, Disasters, Politics |

Greenland? We Found the Deed!

Evidently, this is what high-level statecraft looks like under Mister Donald Wheeler-Dealer:

Danes furious over postponement of Trump’s visit, call his behavior ‘insulting’

Rick Noack / Washington Post: BERLIN — Danish lawmakers on Wednesday reacted in fury to President’s Trump’s postponement of his two-day visit in early September to Denmark after its prime minister said she was not interested in selling him the autonomous island of Greenland…

Happily, WE were able to find the deed.

So that much is accomplished.

Now, if we can just roll a twelve, we can collect our two hundred dollars.

Courage.