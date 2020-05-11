Posted by jdledell on May 10, 2020 in MUSIC, Music |

GREAT MUSIC – Chapter 73

Today we are going back about 45 years to the mid 1970’s when the band, Fleetwood Mac was at it’s height of popularity.

Unlike a lot of bands of that era, Fleetwood Mac’s sound was softer and more gentle and definitely more melodic. Fleetwood Mac was started in 1967 in London when drummer Mick Fleetwood brought in Peter Green on guitar and John McVie on bass guitar. In 1970 John McVie brought in his new wife Christine to the band to do vocals. It was not until 1974 when the band moved to Los Angeles that guitarist Lindsey Buckingham (to replace Green) and his girl friend Stevie Nicks joined the band.

This was the line up that produced the sound that made the band famous with numerous top selling albums. By the 1980’s the band fell apart as members pursued their own interests. Here is a list of some of Fleetwood Mac’s hits produced from 1975 thru 1987 in this golden era of the band.

Don’t Stop

Dreams

Go Your Own Way

Rhiannon

The Chain