Posted by jdledell on Apr 29, 2020 in MUSIC, Music |

Great Music – Chapter 72

As I have mentioned before, the musical world is very diverse, from Rock to Bach. This week I would like to introduce you to the band, Evanescence and in particular their lead singer, Amy Lee. Amy is the heart and soul of this band and when she sings she dominates the stage.

Amy is the main composer of the band’s music and for the most part it is emotional heart wrenching lyrics that expose Amy’s most innermost emotions. This kind of emotions on the sleeve is music that some love and some find too raw to be enjoyed. See what category you find yourself in.

Evanescence as a band was formed in 1995 in Little Rock,Arkansas with Amy Lee as the driving force. The band has toured extensively and made numerous albums. As with most rock bands the individual members of the band have changed over the years with only Amy Lee being a constant.

I’ve chosen two songs by Amy Lee and Evanescence that illustrate the power of her message and how the band and her singing capture the raw emotions present in Life. All of us have deep emotions that are sometimes difficult to express, with Amy Lee she uses music to lay it all out there for everyone to see and touch. Sometimes her emotion is so raw, it is embarrassing to watch. Emotionally she is naked on the stage.

Lost in Paradise

Bring Me To Life

PHOTO: Alexandre Cardoso / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)