Granting fetus or fertilized egg personhood is not “softening” GOP abortion policy

The national media continue to normalize the candidacy of Donald J. Trump. The latest #journalisticMalpractice is characterizing the change in the GOP platform endorsing personhood as “softening” the party’s abortion position.

Headlines screenshot

Donald Trump heavily excised the platform this week (from 66 pages down to 16).

Mentions of abortion went into the bit bucket after blowback from Heritage Foundation president’s comment: “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless — if the left allows it to be.”

The rewrite enshrines personhoood — the idea that life legally begins at conception — into the GOP platform under the discredited in the 1860s “state’s rights” banner. It’s indirect, as the document does not contain the phrase “personhood.”

We proudly stand for families and life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied life or liberty without due process and that the states are, therefore, free to pass laws protecting those rights (emphasis added).

In addition, the 2024 document alleges — “We will … [support] mothers and policies that advance prenatal care, access to birth control, and IVF (fertility treatments).” This paragraph colors over the off-repeated GOP argument that the 14th Amendment protects fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses.

The Alabama Supreme Court ruling earlier this year rested on fetal personhood. The Court ruled “that embryos created through in vitro fertilization (IVF) should be considered children.”

The 2024 GOP platform is classic doublespeak and our traditional news organizations fell for it hook, line and sinker.

Independent voices have extensively criticized news media’s adoption of GOP framing:

Where is the GOP platform?

CNN has an annotated version of the 2024 platform.

Here’s a summary of the 2016 and 2020 platform:

Supports the sanctity of human life and affirms that the “unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed.”

Supports a human life amendment to the Constitution and legislation to make clear that the Fourteenth Amendment’s protections apply to children before birth.

Opposes taxpayer funding of abortion. Calls for a permanent ban on federal funding and subsidies for abortion and health-care plans that include abortion coverage. Opposes the use of public funds to perform or promote abortion or to fund organizations, like Planned Parenthood, so long as they “provide or refer for elective abortions or sell fetal body parts rather than provide healthcare.”