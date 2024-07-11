Granting fetus or fertilized egg personhood is not “softening” GOP abortion policy

The national media continue to normalize the candidacy of Donald J. Trump. The latest #journalisticMalpractice is characterizing the change in the GOP platform endorsing personhood as “softening” the party’s abortion position.

Donald Trump heavily excised the platform this week (from 66 pages down to 16).

Mentions of abortion went into the bit bucket after blowback from Heritage Foundation president’s comment: “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless — if the left allows it to be.”

The rewrite enshrines personhoood — the idea that life legally begins at conception — into the GOP platform under the discredited in the 1860s “state’s rights” banner. It’s indirect, as the document does not contain the phrase “personhood.”

We proudly stand for families and life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied life or liberty without due process and that the states are, therefore, free to pass laws protecting those rights (emphasis added).

In addition, the 2024 document alleges — “We will … [support] mothers and policies that advance prenatal care, access to birth control, and IVF (fertility treatments).” This paragraph colors over the off-repeated GOP argument that the 14th Amendment protects fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses.

The Alabama Supreme Court ruling earlier this year rested on fetal personhood. The Court ruled “that embryos created through in vitro fertilization (IVF) should be considered children.”

The 2024 GOP platform is classic doublespeak and our traditional news organizations fell for it hook, line and sinker.

Independent voices have extensively criticized news media’s adoption of GOP framing:

Maddening to see multiple outlets like the Times use headlines about the GOP 'softening' their stance on abortion. The platform that the GOP passed explicitly notes that states can enact fetal personood laws through the 14th Amendment. An end to all abortions and IVF. pic.twitter.com/oeuSmupnU2 — Jessica Montoya Coggins (@JessicaMCoggins) July 9, 2024

The RNC made headlines elsewhere yesterday for "softening" its stance on abortion. In truth, @AmandaBecker and @Shefalil reported, its focus on fetal personhood the party could restrict both IVF and abortion access. https://t.co/kEPDBWRz5t — 19thnews (@19thnews) July 9, 2024

Had seen the headlines on softening gop platform language on abortion. Jesus, how did people fall for this? I thought it maybe said leave it to the states. No it goes full fetal personhood under 14th. Any news org that fell for this shld be drawn and quartered. Good grief. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 9, 2024

Extending 14th Amendment rights to fetuses is not "softening" one's stance on abortion. It would criminalize abortion nationwide in the United States. This is a change in rhetoric, not a change of heart.https://t.co/22WfSyjRX2 — R.L. Stollar (@RLStollar) July 9, 2024

Think this is too outrageous and will never happen? We lived this in Missouri. Our health director tracked women’s periods on an Excel spreadsheet. https://t.co/NX3EoWHxlk — Emily A. ?? (@emzorbit) July 11, 2024

Where is the GOP platform?

CNN has an annotated version of the 2024 platform.

Here’s a summary of the 2016 and 2020 platform:

Supports the sanctity of human life and affirms that the “unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed.” Supports a human life amendment to the Constitution and legislation to make clear that the Fourteenth Amendment’s protections apply to children before birth. Opposes taxpayer funding of abortion. Calls for a permanent ban on federal funding and subsidies for abortion and health-care plans that include abortion coverage. Opposes the use of public funds to perform or promote abortion or to fund organizations, like Planned Parenthood, so long as they “provide or refer for elective abortions or sell fetal body parts rather than provide healthcare.”