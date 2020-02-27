Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Feb 27, 2020 in Breaking News, Featured, Health, Politics |

Government health officials and scientists will have to clear all coronavirus statements with Mike Pence

In a move that has raised questions among some about whether the Trump administration may attempt to downplay negative information about the coronavirus in the U.S,, the New York Times reports Vice President Mike Pence is going to control any info issued by government health officials and scientist on the virus.

In most administrations during a public health crisis the administration’s credibility in keeping the public informed would not be an issue. However, this administration has often been (ahem) at variance with the facts. The Times reports:

“The White House moved on Thursday to tighten control of coronavirus messaging by government health officials and scientists, directing them to coordinate all statements and public appearance with the office of Vice President Mike Pence, according to several officials familiar with the new approach. President Trump announced Wednesday evening that Mr. Pence would coordinate the government’s response to the public health threat even as he played down the immediate danger from the virus that is spreading rapidly across the globe. Mr. Pence was scheduled to lead a meeting of the government’s coronavirus task force on Thursday. Officials insist the goal is not to control the content of what subject-matter experts and other officials are saying, but to make sure their efforts are being coordinated, after days of confusion with various administration officials showing up on television. And they say they are not focused on specific news releases rather with a streamlined effort around television appearances. Mr. Pence said Thursday that he had selected Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the director of the United States effort to combat H.I.V. and AIDS, to serve as the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House, enlisting an experienced scientist and physician to manage the response to the potential spread of the virus.”

Of course in 21st century America, any big news story always invites speculation on this century’s professional wrestling replacement: American politics. There have been suggestions that Trump is trying to protected himself a bit by making Pence the face of the anti-coronavirus effort, and other more Machiavellian suggestions that he wants to hand it to Mike Pence so if things don’t go well he could dump Pence as Veep to run in 2020 with former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Haley.

"Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, one of the country’s leading experts on viruses and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases, told associates that the White House had instructed him not to say anything else without clearance."https://t.co/6Oq8f0hKGW — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 27, 2020

1. Trump is now requiring PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS and SCIENTISTS to clear their statements about the Coronavirus with MIKE PENCE This is dangerous Pence has puts ideology above science and has shown a willingness to put people's lives in dangerhttps://t.co/qwOwYPSGqQ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 27, 2020

The Trump Administration is willing to silence scientists and leave the American people unprepared for a pandemic for the sake of keeping Trump "re-electable". Trump's delusional message that coronavirus is nothing to worry about can't be supported forever. https://t.co/vwCpe6Wj4i — David Vennison (@david_vennison) February 27, 2020