GOP nominee for NC Governor called himself a “black Nazi” and “perv” on porn forum

North Carolina GOP and Donald Trump campaign you have a problem.

CNN ran a bombshell article detailing comments made a decade ago on a porn site forum in which North Carolina’s MAGA conservative Republican candidate for governor Mark Robinson called himself a “black Nazi” and a “perv” – comments that are too raw to publish here.

Robinson has dismissed the graphic sexual comments and admission that it’s unlikely goes to many bar mitzvahs by calling it “trash” and a “high tech lynching,” the same phrase now Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas used in his battle to be confirmed to the court. He repeatedly denied to CNN that he had made the comments attributed to “Nude Africa.”

On the other hand, many supposedly long-held values have been suspended for political/tribal expediency in the 21st century. So perhaps he could get a campaign slogan out of it: “Vote for the perv with verve come heil or high water.”

So far he refuses to step down, even amid reported pressure from the Trump campaign.

Here’s part of CNN’s report:

Mark Robinson, the controversial and socially conservative Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina,?made a series of inflammatory comments on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago, in which he referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery, a CNN KFile investigation found. Despite a recent history of anti-transgender rhetoric, Robinson said he enjoyed watching transgender pornography, a review of archived?messages found in which he also referred to himself as a “perv.” The comments, which Robinson denies making, predate his entry into politics and current stint as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor. They were made under a username that CNN was able to identify as Robinson by matching a litany of biographical details and a shared email address between the two. Many of Robinson’s comments were gratuitously sexual and lewd in nature. They were made between 2008 and 2012 on “Nude Africa,” a pornographic website that includes a message board. The comments were made under the username minisoldr, a moniker Robinson used frequently online. Robinson listed his full name on his profile for Nude Africa, as well as an email address he used on numerous websites across the internet for decades. CNN is reporting only a small portion of Robinson’s comments on the website given their graphic nature.

And:

Many of Robinson’s comments on Nude Africa stand in contrast to his public stances on issues such as abortion and transgender rights. Publicly, Robinson has fiercely argued that people should use bathrooms only that correspond to the gender they were assigned at birth. He’s also said transgender women should be arrested for using women’s restrooms. “If you’re a man on Friday night, and all the sudden Saturday, you feel like a woman, and you want to go in the women’s bathroom in the mall, you will be arrested, or whatever we gotta do to you,” Robinson said at a campaign rally in February 2024. “We’re going to protect our women.” Yet privately under the username minisoldr on Nude Africa, Robinson graphically described his own sexual arousal as an adult from the memory of secretly “peeping” on women in public gym showers as a 14-year-old. Robinson recounted the story as a memory he said he still fantasized about. “I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it! It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered,” Robinson wrote on Nude Africa. CNN is not publishing the graphic sexual details of Robinson’s story. “I went peeping again the next morning,” Robinson wrote. “but after that I went back the ladder was locked! So those two times where [sic] the only times I got to do it! Ahhhhh memories!!!!” In other comments on Nude Africa, Robinson discussed his affinity for transgender pornography. “I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson wrote. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”