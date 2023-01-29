GOP “Hits” of January 2023

The GOP certainly is entertaining – like watching two locomotives collide. Here are some of the GOP “hits” for January 2023.

First up is a posting in the Twitterverse. The interns in control of the GOP Twitter account were trying to gaslight Americans. Of course I gave them an appropriate reply.

President Biden began dealing with the situation at the USA’s southern border within the first 60 days of his presidency. For example, see “Biden tells migrants ‘don’t come over’ amid surge at the border”.

Congressional Republicans keep harping on the USA’s southern border. Yet . . .

To the best of my knowledge, the GOP still hasn’t acknowledge the failure that Trump’s border wall turned out to be.

Also, congressional Republicans do not talk about the one factor that prevents sealing up the southern border – the Tohono O’odham Nation. This particular indigenous nation straddles the USA’s southern border.

In a press release dated 21 February 2017, Tohono O’odham Nation’s government states its opposition to a border wall through its territory:

“The current international border was drawn through the Nation’s traditional lands in Arizona and Sonora, Mexico, which the Tohono O’odham have inhabited since time immemorial. Today, the Nation’s reservation includes 75 miles of the US-Mexico border, with tribal members residing on both sides of the border.

As such, the Tohono O’odham Nation has substantial experience in border security efforts. In recent years the Nation’s Legislative Council has passed over 20 resolutions supporting border enforcement efforts and opposing a fortified wall. On Feb. 7, 2017 the Nation’s Legislative Council passed a Resolution restating this opposition. The Inter Tribal Association of Arizona, National Congress of American Indians and other organizations have formally supported this Resolution.”

As a result of GOP ignorance, Brad Majors of The Rocky Horror Picture Show made a discovery:

Eventually, congressional Republicans found something else to harp on – a straw man pertaining to gas stoves. These people act as if they need their own dance routine – the Thorazine Shuffle.

During the first week of their reign of terror, House Republicans promoted a falsehood about IRS funding as their reason for trying to eliminate IRS funding. Apparently, they are trying to turn Washington, D.C. into a woodland.

One GOP congress-critter decided to inject her religion into the political discourse.

Not to be outdone by his House colleagues, GOP Senator Rick Scott performed his own circus act, resulting in Brad Majors making another discovery.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee caught the attention of Inigo Montoya of The Princess Bride.

Afterwards, GOP congress-critter Matt Gaetz demonstrated his support for those who uphold federal law.

GOP congress-critter Andy Biggs jumped into the political spotlight by showing off his understanding of the First Amendment.

Keeping with the “Let’s say stupid stuff!” GOP theme, GOP congressman Paul Gosar showed his support for Ukraine.

January 2023 could not end without GOP interns doubling down on previously-mentioned GOP stupidity.

One can be left feeling depressed or angry after encountering GOP politics. So, to lighten the mood, I leave you with this 28 January 2023 headline by the British newspaper Daily Star: