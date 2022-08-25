GOP frenzied response to limited student loan forgiveness

Their inside voices are now public.

Overlooked in the frenzied rhetoric objecting to President Joe Biden’s move to forgive some student loan debt is this: public education isn’t, anymore.

In other words, students are paying more of the freight than the public does through state and federal appropriations.

On average two factors are at play: Students carry far more of the cost of a college degree than boomers. The cost of that education has far exceeded inflation. You’d be forgiven for not knowing either fact, as news stories focus on the screaming match rather than the underlying systemic problem.

An exception in reporting from TIME:

McConnell graduated from the University of Louisville in 1964, annual tuition cost $330 (or roughly $2,500 when adjusted for inflation); today, it costs more than $12,000, a 380% increase. When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who called the policy a “debt transfer scam,” graduated from California State University, Bakersfield in 1989, tuition was less than $800; today, it’s more than $7,500, a 400% increase when adjusted for inflation.

[…]

And don’t forget Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, who called the policy “UNFAIR” on Twitter. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1955, when annual tuition cost roughly $159, or between $40 and $53 per quarter. Today, it costs more than $8,300, a nearly 500% increase even when adjusted for inflation.

[…]

Colorado lawmakers cut state funding for education 70% between 1980 and 2011, according to a report from the American Council on Education; South Carolina cut more than 66% of education funding during that same time, and Arizona cut 62%. More than half of Michigan State’s revenue came from state funding in 1987— by 2012, less than 20% did.

[…]

Those calling Biden’s new policy “socialism” would do well to remember this: In 1987, a student at the University of Kansas could pay her tuition with a part-time minimum wage job and still have some left over for books and food. In 2016, a student working a minimum wage job would come up $38,000 short.

Then there’s the issue of bankruptcy, which has roots in the 1970s but went nuclear, so to speak, when Bush the Younger was president.

Major private lenders claimed they needed Congress to stop their customers from filing opportunistic bankruptcies. Despite the notable lack of evidence that this was actually happening, lawmakers listened, and inserted a clause into the 2005 bankruptcy reform bill making private student loans nondischargeable unless someone could demonstrate they posed an “undue burden” on their finances—a vague standard which the courts have subsequently interpreted as an incredibly high bar.

And interest rates:

I took out $52k in student loans. To date, I've paid roughly $54k. I still owe $30k. I've never missed a payment and I've been paying for almost 11 years. My monthly payment is more than my parent's mortgage. Student loans are predatory. #CancelStudentDebt — Let Me Be Blunt (@I_am_Just_Blunt) August 16, 2022

The White House has made it clear that most of the loan forgiveness plan (9-in-10) is for borrowers making less than $75,000.

Great examples of out-of-touch or hypocritical GOP rhetoric follow. (Ends with good news!) Not embedding those tweets! Click the screen cap to see it on Twitter.

Inside voice oops

Hypocrisy FTW!

Responses to the hypocrisy were classic:

Context for the next tweets: the average debt forgiveness to businesses receiving PPP loans was $95,700. And a lot of folks got a LOT more:

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Markwayne Mullin had over $1.4 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Vc7mLQa2RS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Kevin Hern had over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven. https://t.co/XsBaqxNZN4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Mike Kelly had $987,237 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Syb5Oe8gDG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/XPgC0pETkp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

REPORTER: Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans? BIDEN: Is it fair to people who, in fact, do not own multi-billion-dollar businesses if they see one of these guys getting all the tax breaks? Is that fair? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/HA9LzLBMSC — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 24, 2022

Ever notice how forgiving loans is suddenly a big problem when students get much-needed relief, but nobody blinks an eye when the richest 20 percent of Americans get their PPP loans forgiven? Or when corporations are handed billions in subsidies? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 25, 2022

Finally, false GOP claims about inflation:

The GOP lies about student debt are infuriating!!! President Biden's student loan relief won't add to inflation because the payments HAVE ALREADY been paused for two years. We need to call out GOP lies at every turn. Please RT! — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 25, 2022

Fun fact that should have the GOP wondering if attack ads will be enough in November: more women are registering to vote than men.

Thousands of women across Pa. have registered to vote since the Dobbs vs. Jackson decision that overturned the federal right to an abortion in the U.S. Of the women who have registered since the decision, there are four Democrats for every Republican.https://t.co/hRfaat9cvF — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) August 22, 2022

Re-upping this from earlier today. The early signs suggest that the Dem win in yesterday's hotly contested special election in NY19 was driven by a large surge of women voting. The absentee vote was +16 women, as compared to +4 in the 2020 general. https://t.co/nMlYYXQvNn — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) August 25, 2022

Ohio! Since the Dobbs decision on 6/24, women have out-registered men by an 11 pt margin. In 2018, new registrants were slightly more women than men (.75 pt margin) and in 2020 they were more men (1.5 pt margin). Who are these women who are registering to vote? — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) August 24, 2022

Remember this: for strict Constitutionalists, women don’t have the right to vote. That’s a 20th century amendment.