GOODBYE, SCHMOOPIE (Cartoon, Column and Video)

I don’t understand why everyone is celebrating and optimistic about the resignation of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as White House spokesperson.

Do you remember who Sanders replaced? Sean Spicer started his very first press briefing without taking questions and lying about crowd sizes. In fact, his very first briefing was solely about the size of the crowd for Trump’s inauguration. Afterward, Spicer said, “Sometimes, we can disagree on facts.” Thus, the setting for the Trump era began. It began with lies, it’s been nothing but lies since, and it will end with lies.

With Spicer’s resignation came Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee. Sanders picked up where Spicer left off, lying and having total disdain and disregard for the truth and the responsibility of her position.

Sanders lied about several members of the FBI being happy over the firing of James Comey. She referred to the media as “fake news” while encouraging everyone to look at a video created by James O’Keefe, a guy famous for manipulating right-wing videos to suit his agenda. Sanders has claimed that Trump has never encouraged violence. All this was before she replaced Spicer. Then the fun began.

She claimed Trump didn’t dictate a statement from Trump Jr. about meeting with the Russians. That was a lie. Later, she admitted to Special Counsel Robert Mueller that she lied.

She claimed that the background check for Rob Porter, who was dismissed for domestic abuse accusations, was ongoing. The FBI later confirmed the check was complete and had been submitted to the White House. Once again, Sanders lied.

About Trump paying off Stormy Daniels, Sanders said, “there was no knowledge of any payments from the president.” Of course, that was a lie. She later explained the lie by saying her earlier statement was based on the “best information” she had at the time. You know, bullshit the president gave her. If this is true, she lied based on Trump’s info, looked like a fool, and continued to serve and lie for him. This is a person without any personal ethics or dignity.

Regarding the policy of separating migrant children from their parents, Sanders said it’s “very biblical to enforce the law.” Oh yeah? How biblical is it to lie on a daily basis? I do believe there’s something in the Bible regarding that.

She used the spokesperson Twitter account to publish the phone numbers of The New York Times opinion desk and to call out a restaurant that refused to serve her, which former White House ethics officials said was illegal and an abuse of her position.

When a White House intern attempted to take a microphone away from CNN’s Jim Acosta, Sanders released a manipulated video created by an InfoWars conspiracy theorist making Acosta appear to have abused the intern. Acosta’s press credentials were suspended.

While arguing that a border wall was necessary, Sanders claimed that the CBP stopped nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists when they crossed the Mexico border in 2018. It was soon revealed the actual numbers was six. Not 6,000. Not 600. Not 60 or even 16. SIX. And, they weren’t at the border.

When pressed to say the media are not the “enemy of the people,” Sanders flatly refused.

It has been over 90 days since the last press briefing from the White House. I’m not sure why she’s resigning since she hasn’t been doing her job anyway. Sanders used her position to lie to the American people, the same people who paid her salary.

There’s speculation that Sanders is planning to run for her dad’s old job, the governorship of Arkansas. How likely is it that a bunch of red-state voter.

Sanders said she hopes her legacy is one of “honesty and integrity.” She also claims Trump’s administration has been the most transparent in American history. Quite frankly, her legacy will be the same as Baghdad Bob. Much like Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the punchline to a bad joke.

I think she should ride off into the sunset with Baghdad Bob. They can make beautiful, lying little children together.

