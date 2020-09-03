‘Godfather: Part III’ do-over to offer ‘more appropriate’ finale

Los Angeles (AFP) – A new version of “The Godfather: Part III” — Francis Ford Coppola’s belated follow-up to two of Hollywood’s greatest ever films — will be released in theaters this December, Paramount said Thursday.The concluding movie about the Corleone crime family’s rise and fall was relatively poorly received, and the new cut will achieve Coppola and screenwriter Mario Puzo’s “original vision for the finale,” a statement from the studio said.”For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues,” said Coppola in a stat…

