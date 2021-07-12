Goats: unlikely allies in California’s fight against wildfires

Published by

AFP

Glendale (United States) (AFP) – Their mission, should they choose to accept it, is simple: graze. Goats are an unlikely but increasingly popular weapon in California’s fight against the wildfires that rage through the western US state every year. On a recent hot July morning, a herd of 80 ungulates were deployed to a hilly patch of land in Glendale, just outside Los Angeles. They had been chomping away for the past 10 days or so, helping to clear away bone-dry vegetation that could go up in flames and threaten the surrounding homes. Their work comes up a vital time. Last year was the worst i…

Read More