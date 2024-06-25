GO FOR HIM JOE

No complaining. No whining.

The fans are clamoring to see some fight

You’ve got a coward as an opponent. A yellow-bellied cry-baby.

A liar. A cheat. A phony. A faker.

Get him in the corner and don’t let him wiggle out. His history is the perfect indicator of his recent behavior.

His brave facade got him and his father to buy him bone spurs, keeping him from the draft during Vietnam.

His writing his own medical report and having his Internist sign it. This during his first Presidential campaign. Then having three goons raid the doctor’s office and take all his medical records. The doctor’s quote ”I felt raped.”

His failure at almost every business venture. His lack of success as a business person is staggering. His administration’s deficit was the highest of any administration in history. Who’s going to pay the bill?

His countless lawsuits, leaving hard-working business people either bankrupt or close to it for performing legitimate work.

His relationship with women. In one case, guilty of rape. In another two dozen or so, having touched them in unwanted ways.

What about his large, very large payments to two women, for silence. That’s when he was recently married. A loyal soul?

His conviction.

His attempt to overthrow the government.

His criticism of anybody who disagrees with him. His name calling. His lack of substance.

>His making friends of enemies. And enemies of friends. His destroying our reputation around the world. How will that affect business in the long run?

His poor handling of Covid.

He spends over an hour a day on his make-up. It doesn’t help him make-up who he really is.

Get him down, Joe. No mercy. Do it for America. The America you love.