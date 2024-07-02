Give It Up, Joe

There comes a time when you must know, or your family and friends tell you, that you’re on a downhill slope and no longer should play a political role if you’re a politician. It could be illness, age, cognitive decline, or merely lack of interest. But you longer have the power to focus on the problems of the nation or your constituents. Or maybe it’s just difficulty in communicating well, so the public loses confidence in your abilities. It’s not only true in politics but in any leadership roles, in business, the military, education, and so forth. But when you have an important position in the government and the nation is watching, your demeanor and cognitive function is even more significant. For the country to run well, the public must believe in your intelligence and abilities.

Unfortunately, President Biden’s family and friends have been unwilling to tell him that it’s time for him to throw in the towel; that he no longer has the mental sharpness and physical attributes to continue as president for another term. His close staff and family have been keeping him in a protective shell, trying to build up his confidence so he will continue his quest for a second term. However, Biden’s performance in the recent debate means that Donald Trump is a prohibitive favorite to win the election if Biden stays in the race, to the detriment of the nation and of the Democratic Party.

If a person in a leadership role is unaware that he is not functioning maximally, it is up to those close to him or her to alert that person about his or her deficiencies. A leader must know about his or her performance. Biden’s family and close associates have not been straight with him. His expert team should be telling him to drop out of the race instead of bolstering his ego and affirming that he is doing well. Constant praise of his efforts gives him a false sense of security about his efforts on the campaign trail. For the good of the nation, Biden must know the truth no matter how much pain it causes.

The New York Times editorial board and a horde of journalists have urged Joe to drop out of the race after his dismal performance during the debate. Major donors are questioning whether it is worthwhile supporting him financially. Democratic politicians are publicly supporting him and privately lamenting his candidacy. It wasn’t just one bad night that has raised questions about Biden. Physically, it appears as if he has some neurologic impairment, with a lack of facial expression, soft voice, stiff gait. Some of these signs are suggestive of possible Parkinson’s disease or one of its variants. He did well in the State of the Union address and in some campaign speeches when he is able to read from a teleprompter. But he has much more difficulty when he must answer questions spontaneously. That’s why he and his staff are reluctant to have him do press conferences or one on one interviews.

During the debate, Trump lied constantly and gave false information but was not taken to task by Biden or the moderators. Not only domestically, but internationally, allies and supporters were dismayed by Biden’s performance. Seeming lethargic, he was not a good representative of American strength and vitality. Whether he is and will be able to handle the duties of the presidency from a cognitive standpoint is unimportant. Perception matters in the role of president, and he appeared unable to do the job. For the good of the nation, he must drop out of the presidential race and leave the choice to an open Democratic Convention. Give it up, Joe. Give it up!

