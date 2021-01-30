Getting the COVID Vaccine ‘Deep Down in Texas’

Many of us “Group 1B seniors” (“down in Texas,” 65 or over), and especially those in “higher risk” categories have been struggling for weeks to “pre-register” with Austin Public Health in order to – “eventually” – receive an appointment to get the first dose of the coveted COVID-19 vaccine.

The process has not been “pretty.” One hears horror stories of seniors hammering away at their computers or dialing the designated telephone number “24/7” for days and weeks on, without success.

These problems are not local, they are state and nation-wide as systems are overwhelmed by the magnitude of the pandemic, unprecedented demand for the vaccine and a less than perfect national rollout of the vaccination program – “sputtering” some call it.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Health authorities in Austin appear to have grasped the scope and complexity of the problem, are updating the web site and, perhaps more important, are finally beginning to receive more frequent and larger shipments of the vaccine.

The Austin American-Statesman just reported that Texas has now administered more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, hitting that milestone just two weeks after reaching 1 million vaccinations and making Texas the second highest state in the country for the number of doses administered.

This writer was among the fortunate ones who “snatched” an appointment for the vaccine a couple of days ago and here is where the good part of the story begins.

As recommended, we showed up for the vaccination at the Austin “Delco Activity Center” well ahead of the appointment time. From the time we drove into the large parking area, until a courteous staff bid us a friendly farewell as we exited the building with our “vaccines in the arms,” the entire operation was smooth, superbly organized, professional—“painless” some would call it, and that includes the vaccination itself.

Yes, the line was quite long, but people were patient and orderly and it moved very fast.

Once inside the cavernous (60,000+ Sq. Ft.) facility, we found everything well planned, meticulously organized and smooth-running – like a well-oiled Texas “nodding donkey.”

Did I mention how professional, courteous, helpful and friendly everyone was?

Having been in the military and used to “flag systems,” I was especially intrigued by the use of colored flags by staff at the numerous vaccination tables to alert others of administrative or technical problems or to call for the next customer.

After my vaccination, this senior – still a kid at heart – was even allowed to semaphore with the green flag that the station was ready for the next vaccinee-to-be.

Kudos to Austin Public Health (APH) for a tremendously well-done job.

I hope all 1A and 1B readers have equal success in getting this so vital vaccine very soon.

Would be interested in hearing your experiences.