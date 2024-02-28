

by Don Hermann

Columnist

“Get my Jew.”

The words of a bigot. If the expression is unfamiliar to you, it’s commonly used by someone who is in need of an attorney.

It’s a putdown and at the same time, a cry for help.

Is the user of the expression really an antisemite but putting the thinking aside for a little reality?

In this era of increased antisemitism it’s interesting how Jews are still critically important to people around the world for everything from legal help to medical care to entertainment to finance to all areas that contribute to the welfare of how we live.

While Jews account for less than 2% of the population in the U.S. their contributions stand out amongst the top of the class.

There’s a good chance when someone has a medical issue they might think or say the following: “Get me a Jew”.

Since 1901 through 2023 there have been 965 recipients of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. 214 are Jewish or have a Jewish parent. That’s 22%, or 0.2% of the world population are Jewish.

They may not know the numbers but know when the thermometer says, Jewish doctor.

When it comes to entertainment, those bigots shell out big bucks to satisfy that need.

You name the area and the Jews are involved in one way or another.

Are you a big fan of professional sports? This may upset you. Here’s a list of current or former owners of a team. Some even own or owned a team in other sports:

Arthur M. Blank, owner Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC

David Blitzer, owner Philadelphia 76ers, NJ Devils

Mark Cuban, minority owner, Dallas Mavericks

Al Davis, former owner Oakland Raiders

Mark Davis, owner Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Aces

Dan Gilbert, owner Cleveland Cavaliers

Josh Harris, owner Philadelphia 76ers, NJ Devils, Washington Commanders

Robert Kraft, owner, New England Patriots

Jeffrie Lurie, owner, Philadelphia Eagles

Mikhail Prokhorov, former owner, Brooklyn Nets

Jerry Reinsdorf, owner, Chicago Bulls

Carroll Rosenbloom, former owner, Baltimore Colts and Los Angeles Rams

Stephen Ross, owner, Miami Dolphins

Howard Schultz, former owner, Seattle Supersonics and Seattle Storm

Daniel Snyder, former owner, Washington Redskins

Steve Tisch, co-owner NY Giants

Larry Weinberg, former owner, Portland Trail Blazers

Sonny Werblin, former owner, NY Jets

Zygi Wilf, Minnesota Vikings

(source: Wikipedia)

Not to sell the MLB short there are currently twenty four Jewish players. Well over one hundred retired players and coaches. Nine Jews who were home run kings. Sandy Koufax, one of the greatest pitchers of all time and Hank Greenberg, equally prominent as a first baseman. There are over thirty executives and owners of teams.

The all-time great soccer player David Beckham, has spoken of his Jewish heritage.(source: Google)

Do you hold your nose when you root for one of those teams? Or does the Jewishness disappear like magic? And then return? By the way, speaking of magic, Houdini was a Jew, the son of a rabbi. It’s been said he could escape anything, except antisemitism.

Get out your Pepto. The following will provide further insight into how Jews have affected your life. In many cases, they have made you smile, giggle, laugh and maybe even cry. They help you get in touch with feelings.

Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David kept you entertained for years with Seinfeld. Then David created Curb Your Enthusiasm another highly entertaining comedy where he played a version of himself.

Jon Stewart in the Daily Show on the Comedy Channel lasted over fifteen years. Stewart has a tremendous following and is back on Monday nights with his comedic approach.

Jewish influence in Hollywood is epidemic. Writers, Producers, Directors help determine what you see in the movies. A small sample of some of those people who have filled those rolls are Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg, Woody Allen, Billy Wilder, Stanley Kramer. How do you feel when you go to the movies?

Norman Lear had to be one of your favorites. He lived to 101 and died recently. A man of tremendous creativity and ability. He created and produced All in the Family, Maude, Sanford & Son, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, and Good Times. In fact he was working on another project at his death.

You should know that Don Hewitt, creator of 60 Minutes was Jewish. How about Lorne Michaels, Saturday Night’s creator is also Jewish?



The chances are you might have seen any of the following Jewish actors: Harrison Ford, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman, Joaquin Phoenix, Paul Newman. Or Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, Debra Messing or Mila Kunis. Just to mention a few.

Have you been to Broadway? Or at least enjoyed any of the music from a show on Broadway? A good percent of those musicals were created by Jews.

Thank Rogers and Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, George and Ira Gershwin, Stephen Sondheim, and of course, Irving Berlin who gave you “White Christmas” and “God Bless America.”

Jewish influence goes on and on.

Get my Jew doctor. We mentioned that before. During part of the Middle Ages, in spite of restrictions on Jews, several Popes used doctors of the Jewish faith as their personal physician.

At one time there were about 113 Jewish hospitals in the US. Now there are about 22. The reduction is not all due to less antisemitism but economic reasons, as well.

It’s difficult to find a field where Jews have not made an impression, where they have contributed positively.

Google. The founders of Google. Sergey Brin is Jewish. Larry Page’s mother is Jewish. His father not.

Jews have served in the military going back to the colonial days. In World War II, 550,000 Jewish men and women served in all branches of the armed forces. Since the Medal of Honor was created there have been 3473 recipients. At least 17 American Jews have been awarded the Medal.

Jews have made a lot of noise. Here’s another reason to dislike them.

More than 1/3 of Forbes 400 Billionaires are Jewish.

A significant percent of these people were not born with a silver spoon in their mouths. They did it with hard work. Sticking their necks out. Creativity. Patience. Honesty. Caring. Intelligence. Overcoming the strong biases that made the road extremely difficult, but found ways to achieve in spite of the obstacles.

It should be added that Jews as a group are extremely philanthropic and ready to help people in need. Both financially and emotionally. Minorities who are being treated as second class citizens can count on their support.