Germany: Right-wing extremists dominate anti-virus protests

Right-wing extremists gave speeches at 90 demonstrations protesting against measures to contain the coronavirus this year, according to Germany’s domestic security agency.In recent months, the country has seen major demonstrations and rallies against regulations introduced to prevent the spread of the virus.In late August, tens of thousands of people gathered in Berlin to demonstrate against health measures, protesting against what they called “coronavirus dictatorship” and “corona madness.”Among them were groups of self-declared Reichsbuerger (Reich citizens), who deny the legitimacy of the m…

