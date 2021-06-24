Germany and US launch joint initiative against Holocaust denial

Germany and the United States have unveiled plans for closer cooperation in keeping alive the memory of the Holocaust and in countering those who deny Nazi crimes. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a joint declaration at Berlin’s Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe on Thursday to hold the first high-level Holocaust conference later this year. “We are deeply concerned that Holocaust denial, revisionism and distortion are on the rise and that anti-Semitism is on the rise,” the declaration said. Officials from the two nations are to work togeth…

