German government funds research into anti-Semitism and extremism

Published by

DPA

The German government is to put 35 million euros (42 million dollars) into research into anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism, Research Minister Anja Karliczek said in Berlin on Wednesday. “Jewish life – unfortunately one has to say this – is threatened in Germany to an extent not seen for a long time,” she said. “We need in-depth knowledge to combat racism and anti-Semitism effectively.” The relevant projects refer back in part to guidelines published last year and in part to a Cabinet decision on combating right-wing extremism and racism. They are to be launched over the days ahead. Karlic…

Read More