German Chancellor Scholz: Act quickly in case of military aggression against Ukraine

Published by

DPA

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sees the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as a “very, very serious threat to peace in Europe.” In the event of military aggression against Ukraine, which would endanger its territorial integrity and sovereignty, there would be “tough reactions and sanctions,” he said in Berlin on Sunday. These had been carefully prepared, Scholz said, and they would take effect immediately, together with Germany’s allies in Europe and NATO. Scholz plans to travel first to Ukraine on Monday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and then to Russia on Tuesday, where he is du…

