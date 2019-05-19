Posted by Clay Jones on May 19, 2019 in Cartoons, Politics, Women |

GEORGIA ABORTION BOOM BOOM (Cartoon, Column and Video)

Georgia Republicans are patting themselves on the back, and others nationwide are celebrating their passage of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bill last week.

The new law not only outlaws abortion after six weeks and granting full legal personhood to fetuses, but would allow prosecutors to file criminal charges against women who get abortions and even target women who miscarry. Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris described it as, “A blatant attempt to criminalize a woman’s constitutionally protected right to make her own health care decision” that would “threaten women with years of jail time.”

If these were rational times, we could all relax under the assumption that these restrictive and unconstitutional laws have less of a chance passing through the Supreme Court than Donald Trump has of passing a KFC without stopping. But, as was evidenced yesterday, the Supreme Court, now fucknuttier, overturned the Supreme Court.

Monday, the highest court in the land overturned a 40-year-old precedent that states don’t have sovereign immunity from private lawsuits in the courts of other states. The court has now decided with the dissenting opinion from 1979 and ruled that they do have sovereign immunity.

Justice Stephen G. Breyer wrote for the dissenting opinion, It is “dangerous to overrule a decision only because five Members of a later Court come to agree with earlier dissenters on a difficult legal question. Today’s decision can only cause one to wonder which cases the Court will overrule next.” Yes, indeed. What will the conservative majority, with two new members placed upon it by any means necessary, overturn next?

The thing is, this isn’t about the sanctity of life. This is about control. Actress Alyssa Milano has proposed a “sex strike,” where women don’t have sex until “women have legal control over our own bodies.” I’m not sure that will work because who wants to sleep with a Republican anyway? But some of the reactions prove the entire “pro-life” argument is bullshit.

I saw a conservative whackanoodle post on social media that Alyssa Milano “can’t control his wife’s body.” The guy was too stupid to notice that he was proclaiming HE had control over his wife’s body and that he was presenting himself as a potential rapist, or maybe he did know what he was doing. But, thank you, Mr. Conservative Goobermeister for so eloquently stating what the debate is about. It’s not about women or babies. It’s about you, the man.

I read of another proposal I think I may be able to get behind. The idea is all young boys are to have vasectomies which can be reversed later after they’re married. Sounds ridiculous, right? I mean, why should the government start controlling a young man’s body? Shouldn’t boys have a say in what happens around their private parts? Should we force minors to go through procedures that are not their choice? No, we shouldn’t. That goes for girls too.

At a town hall during the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump said women should be punished for having abortions, and also the doctors who perform them. In Georgia, that has now become much more likely to happen.

Extremists used to bomb abortion clinics. It was as recently as 2015 that a “pro-life” extremist, juiced on lies pushed in propaganda videos by anti-choice radicals, shot up a Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs, killing three people and injuring nine. Now, those extremists are in state legislatures, governorships, court benches, and in the White House.

Republicans want a fetus to have human rights, while certain humans who are grown and walking around should have less. As Justice Breyer asked, “what will they come for next?” They’re coming for you.

You are next.

