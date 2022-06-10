" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / George Conway praises Liz Cheney for ‘stunning’ opening statement

George Conway praises Liz Cheney for ‘stunning’ opening statement

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Raw Story

By Bob Brigham Prominent conservative lawyer George Conway heaped professional praise on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) following the first prime-time hearing of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. Following the two-hour hearing, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Conway what stood out to him. “I thought the hearing was just stunning, I thought it was compelling, I thought it was chilling in many respects,” Conway said. “What struck me the most though was Liz Cheney,” he said. “This was an opening statement of a prosecutor. An opening statement you could have delivered in a t…

Read More