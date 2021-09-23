Gabby Petito’s disappearance captivated the world. Why?

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – An avalanche of online coverage and high-profile television broadcasts: The death of young adventurer Gabby Petito sparked immense US and worldwide interest — and triggered debate over the disproportionate attention accorded missing white women. The recent discovery of the 22-year-old travel blogger’s body in Wyoming, and Tuesday’s ruling of her death as a homicide, drew headlines far and wide. With her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, Petito embarked on a cross-country camper van journey to explore majestic landscapes of the American West. But Laundrie returned home to Florida al…

Read More