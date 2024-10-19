GA, NC set early voting records

In both Georgia and North Carolina, key states in this election, voters have broken records for early voting this week.

In Georgia, more than a million voters cast ballots (early and absentee) the first three days, shattering records set in 2020. In North Carolina, 353,166 people voted in-person on Thursday, slightly more than in 2020. With mail-in ballots, the NC total was about 428,000 ballots.

“[Thursday’s] turnout is a clear sign that voters are energized about this election, that they trust the elections process, and that a hurricane will not stop North Carolinians from exercising their right to vote,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.

As of Saturday, 10% of registered voters in North Carolina had cast a ballot. In Georgia, it was 17%.

Georgia has 7.0 million voters; North Carolina, 7.7 million.



~~~~



The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.