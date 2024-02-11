Fuzzy Versus Dotard (Cartoon and Column)

Yes, President Biden confused the leaders of Egypt and Mexico for each other on Thursday night while trying to convince the nation he doesn’t suffer from memory loss. And sure, in recent weeks, he’s confused living leaders for dead ones. But confusing names isn’t a sign of memory loss. Just yesterday, I saw a meme on Facebook featuring Ray Romano who I confused for John Ritter. Uber Eats Super Bowl campaign is all about forgetfulness. My Alexa device is full of reminders. Sometimes I tell her to remind me in a few minutes that I put coffee in the microwave. And somewhere in my small apartment is a package of batteries, nasal strips, and a USB port strip that have been missing for the past four years.

But Republicans are campaigning on this in the same way they go after Hunter Biden’s foreign business, ignoring that Jared Kushner took $2 billion from the Saudi Government. They’re claiming President Biden is unfit while ignoring that last week, Donald Trump confused Nikki Haley for Nancy Pelosi and then doubled down on it. They’re going after President Biden for his senior moments while ignoring the last eight years of Donald Trump’s senior moments. And I’m being kind when I refer to them as “senior moments” because Donald Trump is a stupid man who’s barely literate.

Remember Donald Trump’s claim of winning Michigan Man of the Year, which doesn’t exist? Remember when he claimed he saw footage of New Jersey Muslims celebrating 9/11 that doesn’t exist? Remember when he thought stealth airplanes were actually invisible? How about Revolutionary War airports? Remember when he called Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, Tim Apple? How about taking his sunglasses off to stare at an eclipse? Remember when the “stable genius” said we should try to cure COVID by ingesting bleach? Can you imagine the panic the nation would go into if President Biden randomly tweeted “covfefe” in the middle of the night and never explained it? At least President Biden has never asked on social media if he looks like Elvis. And what about the “hamberder” tweet? Just last week, Trump confused the leaders of Turkey and Belarus. And don’t forget Nambia, Yo-Semite, and Thighland. And finally, there’s “person, woman, man, camera, TV.” This is a very small list.

The new normal is that we’re numb to crap like Donald Trump blaming Nikki Haley for not securing the Capitol on January 6, but still freak out when other politicians confuse Macron for Mitterand.

It’s not Trump’s senior moments that prove he’s unfit for the presidency as much as it’s his vile moments. What truly makes Trump unqualified is that he’s currently facing 91 criminal charges in four indictments. Trump is unfit because he plans to use his second term (sic) to go after his enemies. He’s unfit because he’s copying the language Hitler used in Mein Kampf. He’s unfit because he’s already declared he’ll be a dictator on day one. He’s unfit because he’s planning to re-implement racist policies. He’s unfit because this time, he’s not going to make the mistake of hiring and appointing people who will moderate him but fill every spot with lackeys and shitweasels like Stephen Miller, Sebastian Gorka, and Kash Patel. Trump is unfit because he incited an insurrection while trying to steal an election he lost. Trump is unfit because he’s the first president (sic) who refused to leave office peacefully.

Is Joe Biden fit to be president? He’s more fit to be president than Donald Trump, who’s not even fit to be a human being.

