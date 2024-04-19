Future Versus Past: Palestine, Russia, Freedom.

By: David Anderson, J.D.

Columnist

Recently I wrote about a quick and dirty but very effective way of analyzing moral claims: Know them by the company they keep. It applies the birds of a feather theory: like attracts like. Bad guys and good guys associate with similar types. You’ve seen that in your daily life for sure.

But geo-politically there’s another metric, another useful tool.

That heuristic, that method focuses on backward versus forward thinking. We can judge the morality and indeed the prospects of individuals and groups by their time orientation.

I’ll get to it on an international scale in a moment, but locally we see it in American politics where both the mentally retarded right and the mentally ill left adore and promote their versions of a perfect yesteryear.

Both arguments appeal to the left hand side of the IQ bell curve of their supporters known as the “low information voters”: idiots.

How? Republicans long for the 1950s, an unrepeatable era of social hierarchy and consumer plenty: they erroneously find “the answer” to be the social hierarchies of the times. But nobody is going back to their “good ol’ days”.

Lefties, differing in which golden era they fetishize go back in time even further and hold up “indigenous ways of knowing/being”: the noble savage. For both brands of midwit the grass was always greener yesterday – just pick which yesterday best fits your aesthetic preferences.

For example consider the leftist bleat:“Indigenous science is science.”