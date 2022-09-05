Future Stooge Joe DeRita in Wedlock Deadlock, a Columbia comedy short from 1947

Review by Doug Gibson

There’s a scene in the Columbia comedy short, “Wedlock Deadlock,” that contains the kind of studio in-humor that makes me love these semi-vintage comedies. Star Joe DeRita, frustrated beyond sensible patience by obnoxious, cloddish in laws who won’t leave, is holding a book titled “Nearly Perfect Murders.” The author’s name is Elwood Ullman.

The scores of thousands of movie-goers who saw this short for the next few years in various theaters likely had no idea who Ullman was. He was the screenwriter for “Wedlock Deadlock.” It was an inside joke for the Columbia team, likely hatched from director Edward Bernds, who directed many above-par Columbia shorts for Hugh McCollum‘s department.

You can watch “Wedlock Deadlock” here, via YouTube. Greg Hilbrich, who runs the absolutely essential The Columbia Short Department website, showed me links to all four Columbia comedies DeRita starred in during the second half of the 1940s. “Wedlock Deadlock” was my favorite; all are more or less remakes of previous Columbia shorts for other stars. DeRita with a full head of hair kind of resembles Lou Costello a little. But he lacks Costello’s wit, although he’s’ not bad in physical comedy. He was mostly cast as a harried husband. (More on The Columbia Shorts Department at the end of this post)

In “Wedding Wedlock,” shlubbish DeRita is “Eddie,’ improbably maried to gorgeous blonde, Betty, played by Christine McIntyre (probably the most iconic Columbia female star; she was in dozens of shorts but is best known for her supporting work with the Three Stooges). The pair are in their new home, all lovey-dovey, when … her family arrives uninvited.

They are mother-in-law, Lydia, sister-in-law Hortense, and brother-in-law Chester. They are rude, pathologically insensitive freeloaders who take over the house, to Eddie’s outrage and Betty’s mild protests. There are slapstick comedy scenes. DeRita serves dinner and is not able to get a bite. Another scene involves the trio rearranging the furniture and a fight over a radio in the home. Eddie’s eventually ready to go after the in-laws with a meat cleaver but relents after Betty’s pleas for patience. Nevertheless, the in-laws take over the bedroom, forcing the newlyweds to sleep on chairs and tables in the living room. More slapstick ensues as DeRita’s makeshift bed collapses.

Eventually, Eddie arranges to have his friend, Dick, and his wife Ruby, come visit the house. The goal is to give the rude Lydia, Hortense and Chester a taste of their own medicine. The final few minutes of the short is very funny. I don’t want to give the ending away but I will mention that Dorothy Granger, who plays Ruby, more or less steals the film with her enthusiastic, manic, funny performance. I am aware of Granger, who included Columbia in her roughly 250-film career of minor roles, uncredited bit parts and TV roles. She really steals the show from DeRita, who grumbles more than he fights. Also, McIntyre, who has a history of playing — energetically — a heroine, a villain, and a comic in many Columbia shorts, is also quite passive in this short.

The slapstick comedy fell a little to DeRita, but more so to comedy shorts veterans Esther Howard (Lydia), Patsy Moran (Hortense) and Charles Williams (Chester). They are obnoxious but do an adequate job carrying physical comedy. William Newall, as Dick, also is adequate. As mentioned, though, Granger’s Ruby is the best slapstick comic presence in this short.

However, the “ironic tag” ending, that Columbia occasionally used, allows both DeRita and McIntye to show a bit more passion, Columbia “O’Oucho” style, at the very end.

I don’t know how ubiquitos “Wedlock Deadlock” was in theaters. Below in old newspaper clippings from The Anniston (Ala) Star (Dec. 21, 1947) you see it mentioned as a short with George O’Brien’s “Wings Over Wyoming,” and there’s a paragraph noting that “J DeRita” is the star. Below the Star is a Feb. 24, 1949, Statesville (Tex) Daily-Record clip showing the film as the comedy short with Johnny Mack Brown’s “The Fighting Ranger.” That bill also includes a supporting feature and a cartoon.

According to Wikipedia, DeRita was not happy with his Columbia shorts. Maybe that’s why only four were produced. The former burlesque and Los Angeles stage star doesn’t project great screen presence. He does do physical comedy fairly well. Two other shorts, “Slappily Married,” and “The Good Bad Egg,’ show off his skills. But I prefer him in an understated, suffering “everyman” role like “Wedlock Deadlock.”

I really appreciate all Hilbrich has done gathering and preserving the entire Columbia shorts output. Without genre experts like him we would miss a lot of the great shorts.

