FROM DEEP-STATE TO BROKE-STATE

A jury has ordered InfoWars head honcho and MAGA bullshi–er Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion (that “b” is not a typo, kids) to the families of Sandy Hook for spreading lies that the massacre was staged. One lawyer said this is “probably one of the largest defamation verdicts in U.S. history.”

The families of victims in the attack that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut said this proves that the truth matters. Jones’ supporters say it’s an attack on free speech.

But does free speech allow you to spread and profit off of lies and terrorist attacks where human beings were murdered? Alex Jones hasn’t just told funny lies like Lady Gaga performing a Satanic ritual during the Superbowl Halftime Show, or that the deep-state government poisoned water that turned all the frogs gay. He’s told lies that the government was responsible for the terrorist attack in Oklahoma City, 9/11, Sandy Hook, and even the Pizzagate bulls–t. Defamation isn’t free speech. People should not be telling parents that the government was responsible for their child’s murder.

Jones labeled grieving parents of the Sandy Hook victims “crisis actors” and called the massacre “the fakest thing since the $3 bill.” He doesn’t blame the murderer or the weapon he used.

Why would Jones tell these lies? He said, “They’re clearly using this to go after our guns.” In addition to taking the blame away from guns, he’s also taking it away from White domestic terrorists.

Now Jones has been ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to the families, and punitive damages haven’t even been added. A Texas jury has ordered Jones to pay over $45 million in punitive damages and over $4 million in compensatory damages. Another trial by the parents of another shooting victim is expected to begin this year.

Jones was back in his InfoWars studio while the verdict was read. He pumped his fist in the air and said, “This is hilarious. Do these people actually think they’re getting any money?” He previously called the judge a “tyrant” and the jury a “kangaroo court.” Jones might know how to rake in millions with right-wing racist bullshit, but he’s still a dumbass.

Jones is hiding his wealth and claims he can’t pay. Appeals and bankruptcy may save him. It’ll be a long time before Jones pays if he ever does. But he’s using the verdicts to raise money. One “Christian” site that raises money for right-wing lying racist fucknut assholes has already raised over $185,000 out of a total goal of $500,000.

My prediction is he won’t pay all of it. I think the most families will get will come from asset seizes but I don’t expect much to be there. Jones hides his money and most of it may be out of the country. Jones himself may even flee the country eventually.

Like in the cartoon, Jones is currently begging for money with bullshit conspiracy theories. It’s just unfortunate he’s not doing it on the streets with the rats, though that is fortunate for the rats.

