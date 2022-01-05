Fox News host Hannity asked for information in Capitol riot probe

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – Congressional investigators probing last year’s deadly attack on the US legislature on Tuesday asked conservative television host Sean Hannity to provide information about his communications with Donald Trump. Legislators said in a letter that they have obtained “dozens of text messages” that Hannity, a star host at Fox News channel and a regular guest at Trump rallies, sent to the former president and his entourage before the attack. On January 6, 2021 thousands of Trump supporters stormed the seat of US democracy in a bid to prevent lawmakers from certifying President Joe …

Read More