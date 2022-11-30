Fox News’ Failure

From CNN’s must-read Reliable Sources newsletter:

“Fox’s Failure: Looking for coverage of former President Donald Trump’s dinner with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes? Good luck finding it on Fox News. The right-wing cable channel has barely covered the controversy — which has been treated by news organizations as a top story — over the last few days. In fact, according to the progressive watchdog Media Matters, Fox News only covered the story in five segments this past weekend. And even when Fox News has devoted time to the matter, the segments have been less than full throated. Take Tuesday’s segment on “Special Report” for example. Fill in host Trace Gallagher only referred to Fuentes as an “accused white nationalist,” despite Fuentes’ long history of making plainly racist remarks and pushing an extremist ideology.”