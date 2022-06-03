" />

Former Trump adviser Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress -Justice Dept

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for his failure to comply with a subpoena from the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said on Friday. A federal grand jury charged Navarro with one count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition before the Jan. 6 select committee and another count for his refusal to produce documents, the department said. The indictment was returned on Thursday and unsealed Friday. Navarro…

