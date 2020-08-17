The Moderate Voice

Former Chief of Staff of Trump’s DHS blasts Trump in new Republican Voters Against Trump ad (VIDEO)

Miles Taylor, who was the Chief of Staff of Trump’s Department of Homeland Security is appearing in a new Republican Voters Against Trump video. He comes out for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and describing Trump’s presidency as “terrifying” and “actively doing damage to our security.”

He has also written an op-ed for the Washington Post titled: “At Homeland Security, I saw firsthand how dangerous Trump is for America” which goes into more detail. Here’s how he starts his piece:

After serving for more than two years in the Department of Homeland Security’s leadership during the Trump administration, I can attest that the country is less secure as a direct result of the president’s actions.

Like many Americans, I had hoped that Donald Trump, once in office, would soberly accept the burdens of the presidency — foremost among them the duty to keep America safe. But he did not rise to the challenge. Instead, the president has governed by whim, political calculation and self-interest.

And here’s how he ends it:

It is more than a little ironic that Trump is campaigning for a second term as a law-and-order president. His first term has been dangerously chaotic. Four more years of this are unthinkable.