Former Chief of Staff of Trump’s DHS blasts Trump in new Republican Voters Against Trump ad (VIDEO)

Miles Taylor, who was the Chief of Staff of Trump’s Department of Homeland Security is appearing in a new Republican Voters Against Trump video. He comes out for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and describing Trump’s presidency as “terrifying” and “actively doing damage to our security.”

He has also written an op-ed for the Washington Post titled: “At Homeland Security, I saw firsthand how dangerous Trump is for America” which goes into more detail. Here’s how he starts his piece:

After serving for more than two years in the Department of Homeland Security’s leadership during the Trump administration, I can attest that the country is less secure as a direct result of the president’s actions. Like many Americans, I had hoped that Donald Trump, once in office, would soberly accept the burdens of the presidency — foremost among them the duty to keep America safe. But he did not rise to the challenge. Instead, the president has governed by whim, political calculation and self-interest.

And here’s how he ends it:

It is more than a little ironic that Trump is campaigning for a second term as a law-and-order president. His first term has been dangerously chaotic. Four more years of this are unthinkable.

Terrified of a second Trump term. But not enough to hide in a bunker. https://t.co/Q6ojOAWbzb — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) August 17, 2020

This is an unprecedented ad campaign with a sitting president's former *political* staff who supported him in 2016. And RVAT is hearing from more former Trump Admin officials who want to speak out. ? @RealDonaldTrump Sign up: https://t.co/thWjUZLhow pic.twitter.com/km4OXsbcGs — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) August 17, 2020

GOOD GOD ALMIGHTY: Trump claims he has "magical authorities." Every American should see this. https://t.co/ehnImdL9F9 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 17, 2020