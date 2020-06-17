Former Atlanta cop charged with felony murder in Rayshard Brooks’ death
ATLANTA — The former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks was charged Wednesday with felony murder and 10 other offenses in his death, the Fulton County district attorney’s office said.At an afternoon news conference, District Attorney Paul Howard announced the charges against Garrett Rolfe, who shot Brooks twice during a suspected DUI arrest at an Atlanta Wendy’s on Friday night. Rolfe was fired the next day, shortly before Chief Erika Shields stepped down from her post.The other charges against Rolfe include five counts of aggravated assault, one count of first-degree c…