Forget your sorrows for a moment. What if cartoon characters entered our world? Where do you suppose that they would show up? Would they appear in your community? Are there cartoon characters whom you would want as neighbors? Are there cartoon characters whom you would kick out of your community?

Would insurance companies insure homes against damage caused by cartoon characters? If the former wouldn’t, then you wouldn’t want to allow Tom and Jerry into your home. That cat routinely destroys property when he pursues that mouse.

What kind of chaos would you expect to occur if cartoon characters entered our world? Would we all have to hide if the Tasmanian Devil were to escape from his cage?

Well, the following images depict what could happen:

