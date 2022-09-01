First Native Alaskan heads to the House of Representatives



Alaskans made history today.

Mary Peltola, a Democrat, is headed to Washington, DC, as the first Alaska Native in Congress. She is also the first Democrat to head to Washington from Alaska in a half century.

Peltola led Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin after ballots were tallied and votes for third-place GOP candidate Nick Begich III were redistributed to his supporters’ second choices. Peltola, a Yup’ik former state lawmaker who calls Bethel home, is now slated to be the first woman to hold Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat.

The Alaska state election board will meet to certify the election later this week.

She is succeeding US Rep. Don Young (R) who represented Alaska in the House for almost 50 years.

Ranked choice voting FTW!

In initial balloting, Peltola led Palin by almost 9% of the vote. That count was for “first preference” candidates.

Republican Nick Begich placed third.

Not enough of his voters selected Palin as their second choice.

Peltola won with 51.5% of the vote to Palin’s 48.5%.

If you want to go a long ways towards fixing elections, push your state to adopt ranked choice voting!

Because Representatives have two year terms, she has to stand for re-election in November.

Palin, Peltola and Begich will be on the ballot again for the general election 08 November 2022.