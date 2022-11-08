FIRING DEMOCRACY (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

I still think the most important issue in this election is saving democracy. I try not to be a one-issue voter as I am concerned about inflation, high gas prices, crime, the economy, the budget, climate change, human and civil rights, etc, etc. But will any of that matter when we lose the power to choose our leaders?

What happens when legislators choose legislators? What happens when elected officials choose their voters? What happens when only one party chooses judges? The Republican Party has made it clear they don’t believe in democracy. They don’t believe in the will of the people. They have made it clear they don’t care about elections. They don’t care about the Constitution. These people are not patriots.

The Republican Party has changed voting laws so they can basically appoint themselves to “elected” offices.

We need to vote like the life of our democracy depends on it…because it does.

