Firefight involving Western forces erupts amid Kabul airport evacuation chaos

Published by

Reuters

KABUL (Reuters) – A firefight involving Western forces erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, Germany’s military said, adding to the evacuation chaos as Washington faces pressure to extend its deadline to withdraw. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have thronged the airport for days, hoping to catch a flight out after Taliban fighters captured Kabul on Aug. 15 and as U.S.-led forces aim to complete their pullout by the end of the month. Twenty people have been killed in the chaos at the airport, most in shootings and stampedes in the he…

Read More