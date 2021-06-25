Feds sue Georgia over new voting law

ATLANTA – The U.S. Justice Department will take Georgia to court over its new election law. Attorney General Merrick Garland Friday is expected to announce the department will file a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn Senate Bill 202, which imposes new voter identification requirements, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and impose other requirements that critics say will disproportionately affect minority voters. The federal action is the eighth lawsuit seeking to overturn provisions of the new law. Various voting rights groups filed the other lawsuits. But the latest would devote the resou…

Read More