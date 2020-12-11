Fear Not Trump’s Gorilla Warfare

In Who’s Afraid of the 800-pound Gorilla?, Jack Shafer writes, “Donald Trump’s flirtation with another run for the presidency has elicited a gusher of commentary from politicians and the press claiming that he has ‘frozen the field’ for 2024, silencing would-be contenders who dare not lay the groundwork for their own candidacies because they fear his retaliation.”

Donald Trump may be the 800-lb gorilla in the GOP living room, but should his threats of political warfare frighten any other GOP member who wants to become the POTUS?

Shafer writes, “Trump is said to have frozen the field, hence the field freezes. But is Trump really that formidable of a contestant for the 2024 nomination, or are the presidential hopefuls acting irrationally and permitting him a lead in the race he doesn’t deserve?”

Surely, GOP presidential hopefuls wouldn’t act irrationally.

So, I have a couple of questions for you, the TMV Reader:

Who do you suspect will try to become the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee? Why?