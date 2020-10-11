Fauci says Trump campaign ad twists his words on virus

Washington (AFP) – Top government scientist Anthony Fauci said Sunday that an ad aired by Donald Trump’s reelection campaign was edited to make him seem to endorse the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate,” Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said in a statement to CNN.The 30-second campaign ad cites Trump’s personal experience with the virus — “President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America,” it says …

