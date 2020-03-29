Fauci says coronavirus could claim up to 200,000 US lives
Washington (AFP) – A senior US scientist issued a cautious prediction Sunday that the novel coronavirus could claim as many as 200,000 lives in the United States, as state and local officials described increasingly desperate shortages in hard-pressed hospitals. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads research into infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told CNN that models predicting a million or more US deaths were “not impossible, but very, very unlikely.” He offered a rough estimate of 100,000 to 200,000 deaths and “millions of cases.”But Fauci, a leading member of President Donald …