Uvalde, Texas Families: Show the images of Your Dead Children: 50 Sick Senators Love Guns More than Children; Fire them and Elect those who TRULY value children already born.

Mis estimados, mis mamis y papis, tios, tias, hermanos, hermanas, amigos, queridos.

Yah, heard it all, ‘guns dont kill, people kill,’ ‘take my gun out of my cold dead hands’ and other bs.

Sloganeering is not governing. Sorry. Not sorry.

I ask you for a moment, remember Emmett Till’s mother who let her beloved 14 year old son’s casket remain open so all could see how Emmet’s murderers had bashed his head and face in, maiming and disfiguring the beautiful young boy.

In the name of dear Emmett Till’s mother, think on it, consider to bring out into the public the sight of what massacre really looks like. Shame the 50 false kings and fake queens relentlessly.

Publicly bring out the images of your dead in all their injuries, survivor families. Fear not that they will be desecrated. Your loved ones have already been desecrated by the 50 men and women /senators who turned their backs time after time, so that the innocent can be gunned down where they stand. Over and over again. Because 50 blind bats want to reign in their besotted and misbegotten egos, instead of move effectively to protect the incredibly vulnerable and innocent.

I believe if images of the blessed dead, after their deaths, were seen, right now, there would be massive change, starting with the ongoing without mincing words shaming of 50+ senators by name. There would be decomissioning of those in power who put their lust for lucre and to have others slaver over and genuflect to them.

There would be restored The People’s will to protect the beloved precious children and innocents. Not 50 morally bankrupt men and women who care more about backslapping and haw hawing about how to evade ‘true family values’ so they can wave their whatever around. What is more of family values than protecting without set aside the innocent and the children ALREADY HERE ON EARTH.

If people of conscience could see what massacre truly is via shooting rampages…. there would be no pitifully small gun group feeding money bribes to senators’ and representatives’ campaigns, thereby controlling and practicing their heinous CANCELLATION of our whole nation’s safety and love of life.

There is no harm to owning a gun, however there is great harm to not educating testing, photographing, licensing reliable, sane people to carry. The fifty or so who hold up sane gun control have blood pouring from their hands. They pulled the trigger by their livid and purposeful inaction.

It could have been different. It is not to do away with guns. I personally cc. It is to make sure people are licensed, have back ground checks, are trained in a certified way. Nothing less than driving a car. A gun is far more deadly, more quick to deal death, than a vehicle.

It is not too much to ask. Not even close. To have as much care and screening as it takes to be licensed to drive a vehicle.

Uvalde, Texas Parents and parents of those in other mass slayings: consider the most powerful of protest, the most powerful :::being LOUD. Within Sight. That others not be able to turn away. You need not if it is too much. I understand and send all my petitions to La Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe to cover you, comfort you. Many will understand if you choose not to.

And/but some might consider/or be able to bring the images of your beloveds in their injuries and harms to the public eye. I promise millions of us, perhaps more than a billion worldwide, will bless you and honor your loved ones forever regardless. And in showing actual images… Some actions of the soul have deep power to influence–to never be forgotten– even after death.

Ya Basta! Verdad.

May the best of what can happen one strong step at a time, in solidarity with the will of the people, not blocked by just a small group of negligent senators, or small turf group. Vote the senators out. Elect those who are truly ‘pro-life for the already born.’