Factbox: Facts about the U.S. House probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol

Published by

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representative Select Committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has been doing its work for almost a year, interviewing witnesses and amassing documents ahead of public hearings set to start on June 9. Here are some facts about the investigation: MULTIPLE DEATHS Thousands of supporters of Donald Trump attacked the building in a bid to stop formal certification of the Republican president’s election defeat, causing millions of dollars in damage. Four people died on the day of the attack, and one Capitol Police officer who f…

Read More