Facing firestorm, Biden recants black Trump voters ‘ain’t black’ remark
Washington (AFP) – White House hopeful Joe Biden apologized Friday for telling a black radio host that African-Americans “ain’t black” if they are unsure who to support in November’s election, sparking accusations of racism.The Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee to challenge President Donald Trump made the remark during a spirited and sometimes contentious interview with popular syndicated radio personality Charlamagne Tha God.”I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy. I shouldn’t have been so cavalier,” Biden later said on a call with black business leaders, after the remarks sparked uproar….