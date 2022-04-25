" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Exclusive-Twitter set to accept Musk’s $43 billion offer – sources

Exclusive-Twitter set to accept Musk’s $43 billion offer – sources

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Greg Roumeliotis NEW YORK (Reuters) -Twitter Inc is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk for around $43 billion in cash, the price the CEO of Tesla has called his “best and final” offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said. Twitter may announce the $54.20-per-share deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said, adding it was still possible the deal could collapse at the last minute. Musk, the world’s richest person according to Forbes, is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity and Te…

Read More