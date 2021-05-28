Environmentalists condemn Biden’s backing of Alaska oil drilling project

By Kanishka Singh (Reuters) – Environmental groups have condemned the Biden administration’s defense of a proposed ConocoPhillips oil development in Alaska, a drilling project approved under former President Donald Trump. Climate activists had previously said they were encouraged that upon taking office in January, President Joe Biden signed an order to rejoin the Paris Accord and revoked federal permits for the Keystone XL oil pipeline. Both issues were priorities for environmental activists. However, the administration’s backing of the Alaska oil drilling project on Wednesday brought scathin…

