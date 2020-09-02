End of a dynasty? Joe Kennedy defeated in US Senate primary

Boston (AFP) – Congressman Joe Kennedy, long seen as a rising star, crashed to defeat Tuesday in his bid for a US Senate seat, the first time the storied American political dynasty lost a state election in Massachusetts.Incumbent Senator Ed Markey, a political veteran who re-cast himself as the fiery liberal in the race, harnessed the state’s progressive energy to handily turn back a primary challenge from Joseph Kennedy III, the grandnephew of assassinated president John F. Kennedy.The 39-year-old Kennedy said he called Markey “to congratulate him and to pledge my support” in the months ahead…

