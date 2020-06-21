Pages Menu
Posted by on Jun 20, 2020

Empty Seats in Tulsa at Trump’s Campaign Launch: Social Media has Field Day

President Donald Trump’s campaign had been touting his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the reboot of his troubled campaign. It reported one million tickets had gone out. It defied health and city officials who pleaded with Team Trump not to hold a rally amid Oklahoma’s rising coronavirus numbers. The Trump campaign insisted it would go on as planned. And while masks would be available, wearing them would not be required. Nor would social distancing.

In the end, officials dismantled the stage for Trump’s speech that was set up to address the expected overflow of the crowd outside that couldn’t get in. The reason: there was no overflow crowd. And, inside the stadium, there were many empty seats.

Was it due to the virus? Was it due to his campaign requiring all those that got tickets to sign a statement absolving the campaign of any liability if they got sick? Was it due to teens on social meeting deciding to buy tons of tickets and not show up?

This Tweet by Trump’s campaign manager didn’t work but did spur on a lot of comment about the fact he will most likely be looking for a new job:

Social media has had a field day on this development, which some note is political malpractice since the Trump campaigned hyped a massive event which failed to materialize. But most simply couldn’t resist coming up with some jokes.

Trump needs to file an "Amber Alert" for a million missin' MAGAs. https://t.co/JzHh2Mdzs3

— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) June 20, 2020

