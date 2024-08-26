ELON MUSK, PLEASE COME BACK DOWN TO EARTH

You’re up there in space creating, brainstorming, dreaming and whatever else you do to achieve as you float around bringing the future into our lives, today.

That’s not to suggest that your accomplishments are anything but meaningful. Your success is unparalleled. Whatever time you spend down here it’s with mixed results. The transition is not easy. Apparently you’re a devoted and caring family man. Time permitting. Enviable with all the things on your plate.

I’m not here to criticize or judge you. On the other hand, I do feel that as one of the best known and influential people on the planet you can impact lives in ways that maybe you haven’t considered.

Your association with Donald Trump is a surprise. It’s like having a relationship with a John Gotti type of person. The man is a convicted criminal. 34 felonies. Two rapes. Perhaps more to come.

About 25 women have come forward and accused him of being touched, fondled in inappropriate ways.

You have daughters. How would you respond if one of them told you he put his hand up her dress and didn’t know him?

He’s gone bankrupt several times. Has a record of suing and squeezing suppliers, putting some into bankruptcy. As President he has lied and misrepresented to the public over 30,000 times. His word is next to meaningless.

There are countless other situations where his behavior has caused hardship for people involved with him in one way or another.

If you had acted as he has in your business and personal behavior, would Tesla still be in business?

Here you are with unparalleled success and ability to influence people in a very positive way.

You have the opportunity to make such a uniquely positive impact that only you could imagine. An icon in so many ways. It could not only impact us, the inhabitants of this earth but leave your kids with a purpose that would give you a high down here on earth.

I hope you don’t feel this is naïve. Or corny. Or simple. It’s a real challenge.