Elizabeth Warren’s dropping out of Democratic race for president, so who will get her votes? It’s complicated
DETROIT — In what turned out to be the final rally of her presidential campaign, Elizabeth Warren had some advice for more than 2,000 voters jammed into a giant shed at Detroit’s famed Eastern Market.Instead of tracking the horse race talk and pundit predictions, Warren said they should “cast a vote that will make you proud, cast a vote from the heart.”Her plea may still apply, but another candidate will become the beneficiary after news surfaced Thursday that Warren is ending her campaign following a series of stinging defeats on Super Tuesday highlighted by a disastrous third-place finish in…