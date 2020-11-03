Election Forecast: The Presidency

Post three, the big one, the Presidential vote.

This is another one that is definitely in play but also with a clear front runner in Joe Biden. I have him as a 2-1 favorite (I would say 3-1 but I want to be cautious)

If you look at the Safe/Likely D vs Safe/Likely R figures my calculations are 213D-113R. If you factor in the Leaning D/Leaning R states then it rises to 233D-126R.

In both cases a big edge for the Democratic nominee, but not enough to win without some tossup states.

The key states are mostly in the South (Florida, Georgia, North Carolina) and the Midwest/Mideast (Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa) plus Arizona and maybe Nevada.

There is talk of GOP gains in Minnesota or Democratic wins in Texas or South Carolina but I am a bit wary of those ideas

My calculations show a range of 234-355 votes for Biden, with an average figure of 311.

As with the Senate, I think the higher numbers are more likely than the lower. The only way I get a Trump win is if he takes not only all of the R leaning seats plus 80% of the tossup seats

As with the Senate, a GOP win is possible but unlikely